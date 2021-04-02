Live Nation Sued for $90 Million by Cleveland Venue Owner

The owners of Masonic Cleveland, a live events space in Cleveland, Ohio, are suing Live Nation for $90 million after their business relationship went south and Live Nation stopped booking shows at the venue.

TempleLive entered into an agreement with Live Nation and Ticketmaster in 2018 to book, promote, and provide ticketing for all events at Masonic Cleveland. In 2019, after “certain disputes” arose between both sides, they entered into a confidential settlement agreement where both sides “released each other from any claims for additional compensation.”

Live Nation continued to produce shows for TempleLive for a short time after the settlement agreement but produced its final show in November 2019.

But TempleLive says that when its new booking agent tried to approach Live Nation about booking shows for TempleLive, a Live Nation employee said it “would not book events at TempleLive because TempleLive allegedly owes money to Live Nation.” TempleLive said a similar interaction happened with a different Live Nation representative.

TempleLive believes that if Live Nation made statements like that to its representatives, that “Live Nation’s false statements have been made, or are reasonably likely to be made, to others in the live music business in Cleveland, or elsewhere throughout the United States.”

According to the lawsuit, TempleLive says that Live Nation is in violation of the settlement agreement and in violation of an agreement it made with the Department of Justice when Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged in 2009.

TempleLive is suing for tortious interference and breach of contract and says they are owed damages in excess of $90 million.

“As TempleLive is well aware, following the settlement in 2019 where Live Nation released TempleLive from additional financial claims we walked away from our booking partnership and are under no obligation to continue to book events at the venue. We wish them all the best,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Billboard first reported the lawsuit.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.