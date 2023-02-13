Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are debuting their first-ever live comedy tour together, “Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour,” with a four-city schedule this spring.

Starting in Washington D.C. at the DAR Constitution Hall, the dynamic duo will launch the tour’s four stops on April 28. They will then continue to to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago on May 20, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9 and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena June 10, where the tour will conclude.

The show will commemorate Fey’s and Poehler’s 30 years of friendship through an “evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.” Live Nation will produce the tour.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” Poehler and Fey said in a joint statement provided to TheWrap.

The pair met in Chicago through their improv comedy work in the 1990s. Their careers continued to grow together from there. They became the first female co-anchors on the “Weekend Update” desk for “Saturday Night Live” – and memorably revisited that dynamic while hosting the Golden Globes for four years. They have also appeared together in comedies like the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama” in 2008 and “Sisters” in 2015.

Individually, they appeared on their own respective NBC sitcoms — “30 Rock” for Fey and “Parks and Recreation” for Poehler.

Pre-sales for “Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour” launch Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with an artist presale code of “RESTLESS.” General sale for tickets starts Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time on via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP merchandise bundled tickets will be available on each show, as well.