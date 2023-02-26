‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Plummets to $32 Million in Second Weekend at Box Office

After its strong opening weekend, Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is shaping up to be a historically frontloaded superhero film at the box office, plummeting 69% in its second weekend to $32 million.

Given its mixed reviews and audience reception, analysts and rival distributors were not expecting the third “Ant-Man” movie to make more than $40 million this weekend, but barring a much stronger-than-expected Sunday, this movie will be have the largest second weekend drop in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the largest drop for any superhero movie with a $100 million-plus opening since the 69.6% drop of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016.

With a 10-day total of $164 million, “Quantumania” should have enough momentum to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, but with such a steep drop it is now questionable whether the film will have enough fuel against stiff March blockbuster competition to even pass the unadjusted $622 million global box office total of the last “Ant-Man and the Wasp” back in 2018.

While the tepid word-of-mouth was probably the main reason for this drop, “Quantumania” also had strong competition from Universal’s pitch black comedic thriller “Cocaine Bear,” which did better than expected with a $23 million opening from 3,534 theaters after being projected for a $16-20 million launch.

That result sits in between the $13 million opening of “Violent Night” and the $30.4 million opening of “M3GAN,” two recent Universal movies that drew in audiences with their absurd, high-concept premises and which ran trailers for “Cocaine Bear” in the past two months. It’s another victory for comedies at the box office, which aren’t the chart-topping hits that they once were back in the 2000s but, as demonstrated by “Violent Night,” “Ticket to Paradise” and “The Lost City,” can turn a decent profit at the right budget.

With a $35 million production spend before marketing, “Cocaine Bear” should also turn a theatrical profit, though like “Quantumania” it may have a frontloaded run. Rotten Tomatoes scores are solid at 71% critics and 75% audience, but CinemaScore returned a B- grade, suggesting that the word-of-mouth may not be strong among general audiences who aren’t immediately sold on a film that’s about a cocaine-addicted bear mauling people.

Also beating expectations is Lionsgate/Kingdom Story Company’s “Jesus Revolution,” which opened to $15.5 million from 2,475 theaters including sneak preview screenings on Wednesday and Thursday. The film more than doubled Lionsgate’s projections of a $6-7 million launch.

Characteristic for faith-based films and especially films produced by Kingdom, critics were mixed with a 55% RT score while the audience that turns out for the genre was effusive in its praise with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A+ on CinemaScore.

It’s another feather in the cap for the partnership between Lionsgate and Kingdom, which was formed in 2019 with the goal of providing wide release faith-based films to theaters. Kingdom’s films have built a following among Christian audiences, who have now made studio co-founder and “Jesus Revolution” co-director the first filmmaker to earn an A+ on CinemaScore with four films, as this title joins “I Can Only Imagine,” “Woodlawn” and “American Underdog,” all films Erwin directed with his brother and Kingdom co-founder, Andrew.

More to come…