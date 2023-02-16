Paramount+ Subscribers Near 57 Million But Stock Sinks Premarket on Mixed Q4 Results

Paramount Global saw strong subscriber growth in its direct-to-consumer business in the 2022 fourth quarter, but posted mixed results overall for the period.

The media conglomerate reported net income of $21 million, or 1 cent per share, for the final three months of 2022. Adjusted for one-time items, Paramount earned 8 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.13 billion, up 2% compared with $8 billion during the same period a year ago. Operating income fell 93% to $182 million.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $8.06 billion.

The results disappointed investors, sending shares of Paramount down more than 6% in premarket trading following the earnings release.

Paramount said it now has more than 77 million global direct-to-consumer subscribers. Paramount+ added a record 9.9 million subscribers during the quarter, reached nearly 56 million, while Pluto TV, Paramount’s FAST service, added 6.5 million monthly active users during the period, bringing its total to almost 79 million monthly active users globally.

The company attributed Paramount+’s subscriber growth to its strong content slate, including the

NFL, the expansion of existing franchises like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “1923,” the success of new franchises like “Tulsa King” and “Smile,” as well as CBS’s overall entertainment slate.

DTC revenue climbed 30% year over year to $1.396 billion, including $936 million in subscription revenue and $460 million in advertising revenue. However, operating income in the segment decreased by $73 million, to $575 million, “reflecting investments in content and international expansion,” the company said.

In the TV and Media segment, total revenue fell 7% year over year to $5.88 billion, including $2.68 billion in advertising revenue, $2.02 billion in affiliate and subscription revenue and $1.18 billion in licensing and other revenue.

Paramount’s Filmed Entertainment segment posted a revenue increase of 35% year-over-year to $936 million, including $6 million in advertising revenue, $97 million in theatrical revenue and $833 million in licensing and other revenue.

“Our content and platform strategy is working and, with even more exceptional content coming this

year, we expect to return the company to earnings growth in 2024,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement.

The company announced last month that Showtime would be rebranded and integrated into Paramount+ later this year. Additionally, Paramount revealed on Monday that it would merge its Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios’ teams.