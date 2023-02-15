Roku Posts Smaller Than Expected Q4 Loss As Active Accounts Grow to 70 Million

Roku beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter of 2022 after the streaming device manufacturer reported a smaller than expected loss of $237.2 million, or $1.70 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter came in at $867.1 million, compared to $865.3 million during the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting a loss of $1.74 per share on revenue of $803.17 million. Platform revenue for the quarter jumped 5% year over year to $731 million.

The company added 10 million incremental active accounts during the quarter for a total of 70 million globally. Roku’s average revenue per user for the quarter climbed to $41.68, up 2% year over year. Total streaming hours reached 87.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 14.3 billion hours year over year.

The latest results come after Roku laid off 200 employees, or about 5% of its staff, in the United States in November, attributing the move to “economic conditions.” Roku also warned of lower hardware and advertising revenue for the fourth quarter, citing supply-chain disruptions and a pullback by advertisers.

“Taking these actions now will allow us to focus our investments on key strategic priorities to drive future growth and enhance our leadership position,” the company said in a statement at the time.

Looking ahead at the first quarter of 2023, Roku is forecasting total net revenue of roughly $700 million, total gross profit of roughly $310 million, and adjusted EBITDA of negative $110 million.

“While cyclical economic pressures are affecting our business, two things remain true: the secular trend supporting our business remains intact, and the combination of our scale, engagement, and innovation position Roku exceptionally well to benefit when the market rebounds,” the shareholder letter concluded.

Roku shares surged approximately 11% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.