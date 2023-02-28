Cinedigm is aiming to own a big piece of the faith-based entertainment marketplace. The streaming company will acquire the movie review and rating service Dove.org along with the faith-based streaming platform Christian Cinema from Giving Company. The two established brands will combine within Cinedigm’s existing streaming service the Dove Channel. The intent is a single-stop solution for faith-based and family-friendly entertainment across subscription, advertising, commerce, editorial and podcasts.

Founded in 1991, Dove.org aimed “to encourage and promote the creation, production, distribution and consumption of wholesome family entertainment.”

The organization publishes reviews, news, podcasts and rates films, TV shows, video games, online content and more through its website, email newsletters and social channels to help families make informed media choices.

Cinedigm and Dove.org first partnered in 2015 to launch the family-focused Dove Channel. Cinedigm will now operate both services by integrating them together to serve consumers seeking family-friendly content.

Christian Cinema is a leading transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) service for faith-based films. The site offers movies with Christian values to rent or buy via ChristianCinema.com.

“Over the last few years, we have perfected what we think is the best approach to enthusiast streaming: giving customers more of what they want in the medium they want – movies, podcasts, editorial, commerce – under the business model of their choice,” Cinedigm president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka said.

Opeka further stated that “This has led to record growth in other verticals for us, including Fandom, Genre, and Asian content, and we think that Faith & Family could be bigger than all those combined.”

Furthermore, he continued, “This one-two punch of acquisitions immediately provides us with an established consumer base, immediately accretive revenue, and multiple new avenues for growth. Much like we have done in other verticals, we expect to dramatically ramp up our offerings in original theatrical releases, podcasts, publishing, audiobooks and more. It is an exciting time to see this culmination after nearly eight years of successful partnership with Dove.org and Giving Company.”

“As an advocate for entertainment and media that reflects faith and family values, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that will come from Christian Cinema becoming part of the Cinedigm family,” Giving Company president and CEO David Henriksen said.

“The audience for Faith & Family-focused content is powerful, passionate and growing – yet very underserved. I am convinced that the sky is the limit for how these services can grow with the addition of advanced technology, content and marketing expertise from Cinedigm. Cinedigm is the perfect long-term home for Christian Cinema and Dove.org.”