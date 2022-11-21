The Chosen

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus of Nazareth in "The Chosen"

How ‘The Chosen’ Became the Latest Heavenly Hit for Fathom Events and Angel Studios

by | November 21, 2022 @ 4:58 PM

Advance screenings of the streaming series’ third season drew $8.2 million this weekend

Fathom Events, which has carved out a specialty niche with its limited engagements of faith-based films, scored a big win this weekend screening the first two episodes of the upcoming third season of the Jesus biopic TV series “The Chosen.”

Angel Studios’ production landed in the No. 3 spot on the box office charts, with a heavenly $8.2 million from 2,027 theaters, just behind the $9 million opening that Searchlight’s “The Menu” earned with approximately 1,200 more theaters in play. Angel Studios’ series, now in its third season, is a retelling of Jesus of Nazareth’s life and ministry alongside his disciples that has been produced primarily on a crowdfunded budget with tens of millions of dollars donated by the series’ evangelical Christan fan base.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

