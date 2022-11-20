she-said-carey-mulligan-zoe-kazan

Why ‘She Said’ Bombed at the Box Office

by | November 20, 2022 @ 5:51 PM

Universal’s #MeToo pic joins films like ”Till“ and ”Tár“ that get Oscar buzz for tackling tough topics but can’t win over audiences looking for an escape
Universal’s journalism drama “She Said” has become one of the worst-performing wide releases in box office history, grossing a miserable $2.25 million from 2,022 theaters. But the film’s failure is just one example of several acclaimed prestige films that are getting Oscar buzz for tackling tough real-world topics but are being largely avoided by audiences looking for escapism at the multiplex.

Here’s a box office stat that will chill any studio exec with a mature awards contender: “Terrifier 2,” a gory indie slasher film that grossed $10.5 million in October, currently has a higher total than “She Said,” Focus Features’ “Tár,” United Artists’ “Till” or Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin,” all films predicted by awards gurus to have a significant presence on the Oscar nomination list.

