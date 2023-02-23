Warner Bros. Discovery reported a net loss of $2.1 billion on Thursday, or 86 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure included $1.2 billion in pre-tax restructuring expenses and an acquisition-related write-down of $1.85 billion.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $11 billion, down 11% on a pro-forma combined basis compared to the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting a loss of three cents per share on revenue of $11 billion.

“Last year was a year of restructuring, 2023 will be a year of building. And off we go,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told analysts on the company’s earnings call. “We have a great hand and we’re doing a lot right. That said, there’s still more that we need to get right and we are hard at work.”

The company ended the fourth quarter with $45.5 billion in debt on its balance sheet and $3.9 billion in cash on hand.

The direct-to-consumer division posted an operating loss of $217 million on revenue of $2.45 billion. Average revenue per user for global DTC was $7.58, while domestic ARPU was $10.83 and international ARPU was $3.71.

As of the end of 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery has a total of 96.1 million DTC subscribers across HBO Max and Discovery+ after adding 1.1 million subscribers during the quarter, helped in part by the re-launch of HBO Max on Amazon Channels in December 2022.

The company raised the price of HBO Max for the first time ever in January, with the cost of its ad-free subscription increasing by $1 to $15.99 per month, a change not reflected in the just-reported quarterly results. The hike came as Warner plans to launch a combined, ad-supported offering of HBO Max and Discovery+ later this year at a lower price point. It will also continue to offer a standalone version of the lower-cost Discovery+ service.

In addition, Warner struck deals with Tubi and Roku to license 2,000 hours of content and launch a series of free, ad-supported channels to carry its movies and television shows. The company plans to introduce its own FAST service this year.

The networks segment saw a profit of $2.5 billion and revenue of $5.5 billion. Advertising revenue for the segment fell 17% to $2.3 billion, while distribution revenue dropped 5% to $2.87 billion and content revenue increased 7% year over year to $307 million.

“Linear ad sales is a top priority at the moment, particularly as we balance both cyclical headwinds and ongoing secular challenges, much of which we’ve dealt with for the last several years,” Zaslav added.

The studios division posted revenue of $3.8 billion and a profit of $768 million.

Looking ahead, WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Weidenfels expects $4 billion in cost savings tied to the WarnerMedia merger – double its original estimate. He also said that the company is also looking into selling potential assets, with Zaslav adding that any sales would be “non-strategic.”