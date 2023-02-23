David Zaslav Saw ‘The Flash’ and ‘Loved It’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced on Thursday’s earnings call that he saw “The Flash” and added that he “loved it.”

“We’re also excited for the release of for DC films this year, starting with ‘Shazam’ in two weeks, and followed by ‘The Flash,’ which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made — a masterpiece,” Zaslav said. “I saw it and loved it.”

“It’s a wow,” Zaslav added as he also praised Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC slate. “I can’t wait for ‘The Flash’ to hit the theaters in June.”

Earlier in the call, Zaslav added: “A few weeks ago, James and Peter rolled out Phase 1 of their highly anticipated multiyear plan for DC studios across film, television and animation with five films and five television series already in the works. The new era for DC under a single creative vision is in full swing and we are especially eager to thrill fans with new Superman and Batman movies in 2025.”

Zaslav also reiterated his commitment to seeing Superman back on screen in a solo movie, which hasn’t happened since 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

“There hasn’t been a standalone Superman movie in a decade,” Zaslav said. “This is some of the most recognized and beloved storytelling IP in the world. And we’re excited to tell even more of those stories.”

“The Flash” will screen in its entirety for the first time at CinemaCon, the annual film exhibition trade show where studios present their biggest and best to theater owners, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The superhero standalone film starring Ezra Miller is set to open on June 16, and will play at the Las Vegas convention two months before that on April 25.

Inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.