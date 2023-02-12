The first trailer for “The Flash” has finally arrived after much anticipation and shows Erza Miller’s Barry Allen coming face to face with himself in an alternate timeline.

Watch the trailer here:

DC Studios Chief James Gunn heralded the film and recently said, “I will say here that ‘Flash’ is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

This sentiment jibes with consistently strong word of mouth out of multiple test screenings for the long-in-the-works feature, which was directed by Andy Muschietti.

Warner Bros. Discovery premiered the trailer during Super Bowl LVII, and the studio last appeared at the Super Bowl back in 2006 when promo spots for “16 Blocks,” “V for Vendetta” and “Poseidon” aired throughout the big game.

Starring Ezra Miller and inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its much-reviled 1997 follow up “Batman & Robin.”

But “The Flash” will disregard the latter two entries entirely, and explore what Keaton’s version of Batman has been up to since we last saw him.

Miller and their agent met with Warner Bros.’ film heads back in August in what TheWrap has learned was described as a “very positive” meeting about the future of the upcoming DC film “The Flash.”

The meeting with new WB film executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy took place on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to discuss the film, though no other details about the meeting were disclosed.

Miller, the embattled star of “The Flash” who has drawn national headlines for a series of troubling personal events and attention from law enforcement, previously announced they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues” and apologized in a statement to media about their recent behavior.

“The Flash” also recently made headlines as the cameo of Henry Cavill’s Superman was recently removed from the ending of the film as Cavill will no longer play the Man of Steel.

“The Flash” is set for release on June 16, 2023 and will be part of the “Elseworlds” plan for the unified DCU going forward, meaning it’s not technically part of the cohesive storyline that Gunn and Safran are mapping out but could have ramifications and crossover potential in the future.