Ezra Miller and his agent met with Warner Bros.’ film heads on Wednesday in what TheWrap has learned was described as a “very positive” meeting about the future of the upcoming DC film “The Flash.”

Miller and his agent Scott Metzger met with new WB film executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy earlier this week on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to discuss the film, though no other details about the meeting were disclosed.

The studio hopes to stay on course in releasing “The Flash,” which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 23, 2023.

Warner Bros. had no comment. A rep for Miller did not immediately return a request for comment.

Miller, the embattled star of “The Flash” who has drawn national headlines for a series of troubling personal events and attention from law enforcement, earlier this month announced they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues” and apologized in a statement to media about his recent behavior.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Earlier this month, Miller’s latest trouble involved Vermont State Police saying the actor was facing felony burglary charges. According to police reports, law enforcement was notified May 1 of a burglar complaint, with several bottles of alcohol taken from a home in Stamford while its owners were away.

This past spring, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii over the course of three weeks, the first arrest being for disorderly conduct while the second was for assault of a woman at a private residence. Police said that Miller had been the subject of 10 calls to law enforcement over the course of six weeks.

The news about “The Flash” also follows Warner Bros. pushing back the release dates of two other DC titles, including “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” to next March, and “Aquaman 2” all the way to December 2023.

THR first reported the news.