Ezra Miller, the embattled star of “The Flash” who has drawn national headlines for a series of troubling personal events, has entered treatment and apologized in a statement to media.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s latest trouble came just last week, as Vermont State Police said the actor was facing felony burglary charges. According to police reports, law enforcement was notified May 1 of a burglar complaint, with several bottles of alcohol taken from a home in Stamford while its owners were away.

After reviewing home surveillance footage, police identified the suspect as Miller. Miller was issued a citation and ordered to report to Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

Despite growing accusations against Miller, Warner Bros. has not deviated from its plans to release “The Flash” in June 2023, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reaffirming the studio’s release plans during the company’s latet quarterly earnings calls.

This past spring, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii over the course of three weeks, the first arrest being for disorderly conduct while the second was for assault of a woman at a private residence. Police said that Miller had been the subject of 10 calls to law enforcement over the course of six weeks.

Then earlier this month, Insider released a report into Miller’s erratic and abusive behavior, with multiple people in the story accusing Mille of grooming minors, including indigenous activist Takota Iron Eyes. Takota has denied claims that Miller had sex with her when she was a minor.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Monday night’s news.