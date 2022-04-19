Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hawai’i Island for assaulting an unidentified woman at a private residence, weeks after they were arrested for disorderly conduct.

In a press release, police say they received a call at 1:10 a.m. about an assault that took place during a “get together at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna.”

According to the statement, the 29-year-old actor “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

Miller was arrested at a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. and “released pending further investigation” at 4:05 a.m.

More to come…