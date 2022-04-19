Eddie Redmayne, left, and Jude Law in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros.)

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise May Be Finished, But J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World Is Not

by | April 19, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Even if the weak box office numbers end this ”Harry Potter“ spinoff, Warner Bros. has other plans for Rowling’s magical world

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

The box office fortunes of Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” series continue to sink after the $43 million domestic opening of the third installment, “The Secrets of Dumbledore.” But even if this marks the end for the Eddie Redmayne-fronted spinoff films, it won’t be the end of the studio’s plans for J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

The domestic opening weekend for “Secrets of Dumbledore” was 31% down from the $62 million opening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” a sequel poorly received by both critics and “Harry Potter” fans. While “Secrets” has received slightly better audience reception, the $191 million global launch is down 25% from “Crimes of Grindelwald,” which likely means it will be the first “Harry Potter” or Wizarding World film to fall short of the $500 million mark.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What to Expect From Netflix’s Q1 Earnings – and Wall Street’s Mysterious Response
Climate Change Playbook Good Energy

Why Screenwriters Should Keep Climate Change Top of Mind in Their Scripts

Exclusivity Is Warner Bros. Discovery’s Huge Advantage in the Streaming Wars | Charts
fantastic-beasts-3-eddie-redmayne-callum-turner fantastic beasts

Could ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Be the End of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise?
fantastic-beasts-3-jude-law-eddie-redmayne fantastic beasts

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Doesn’t Enchant Box Office With Franchise-Low $40 Million Opening
Rose McIver in "Ghosts," Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU" (CBS/NBC)

Ratings: ‘SVU’ and ‘Ghosts’ Tie for Thursday’s Highest-Rated Show
fantastic-beasts-the-secrets-of-dumledore-jude-law

So, How Gay Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ Exactly?

‘South Park’ Edges Out ‘Game of Thrones’ for Most In-Demand Show on HBO Max | Charts

How to Watch ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Will the Wizarding World Movie Be Streaming?
Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjures $6 Million at Thursday Box Office

‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score (Photos)