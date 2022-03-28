‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Hawaii

“The Flash” and “Justice League” star Ezra Miller had a run-in with police in Hawaii on Sunday, where he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a Karaoke bar, local police told TheWrap Monday.

According to police, “On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Police say also that Miller posted $500 bail and was released soon after.

Miller’s upcoming blockbuster “The Flash” is set to hit theaters in June, 2023 after originally being slated for November, 2022. The film features the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and also stars Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, and Sasha Calle. Andy Muschietti is directing.

Miller’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.