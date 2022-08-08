‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller has had another run-in with the law, as Vermont State Police have announced that the actor has been charged with felony burglary.



According to police reports, law enforcement was notified on the afternoon of May 1 of a burglar complaint, with several bottles of alcohol taken from a home in Stamford while its owners were away.



After reviewing home surveillance footage, police identified the suspect as Miller. On Sunday, Miller was issued a citation and ordered to report to Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

This past spring, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii over the course of three weeks, the first arrest being for disorderly conduct while the second was for assault of a woman at a private residence. Police said that Miller had been the subject of ten calls to law enforcement over the course of six weeks.



This past week, Insider released a report into Miller’s often erratic and abusive behavior, with multiple people in the story accusing them of grooming minors, including indigenous activist Takota Iron Eyes. Takota has denied claims that Miller had sex with her when she was a minor.



Despite growing accusations, Warner Bros. has not deviated from its plans to release “The Flash” in June 2023, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reaffirming the studio’s release plans during the company’s quarterly earnings calls on Thursday.



TheWrap has reached out to Miller’s reps for comment.