The reaction from fans to Warner Bros.’ decision to scrap Leslie Grace’s “Batgirl” movie is, to put it mildly, intensely negative.

And alongside shock and genuine outrage over the decision itself, the conversation on social media, especially on Twitter, focused on the Ezra Miller-sized elephant in the room: You know, because his “Flash” film is still on the slate despite months, literally months of increasingly bad headlines from the actor’s ongoing, very public personal scandals.

TheWrap confirmed on Tuesday that Warner Bros. Discovery will not release “Batgirl,” either theatrically or on HBO MAX, effectively killing the $90 million project, which was already mostly completed. The movie starred “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace in the title role of Barbara Gordon.

“Talk about waking up and choosing violence,” one person tweeted. TikTok star Matt Ramos mourned the work of those involved, writing “All of their hard work deserved to be seen by the world.”

Talk about waking up and choosing violence https://t.co/NGzyjOBjtk — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) August 2, 2022

Leslie Grace. Michael Keaton. Brendan Fraser. Adil El Arbi. Bilall Fallah.



All of their hard work deserved to be seen by the world. #Batgirl — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 2, 2022

But more were infuriated by the idea that Leslie Grace’s solo outing was shelved due to monetary reasons, but Ezra Miller’s upcoming “The Flash” film is still on track to release, even after his many indiscretions.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for assaulting an unidentified woman at a private residence — just two weeks after they were arrested for disorderly conduct. According to the police report, the 29-year-old actor “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

Then Miller was accused in June of using “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs” to manipulate an 18-year-old activist they have known since she was 12. That same month, a Massachusetts woman and her 12-year-old child were granted a restraining order against Miller after accusing Miller of erratic and “inappropriate” behavior against the child.

And most recently, Miller was accused by several people of housing a woman and several children Miller met in Hawaii in an unsafe environment, and Miller was also accused of running an unlicensed cannabis farm. Miller has not spoken publicly about these incidents, though Miller has been defended by other people involved. He is also apparently hiding from police.

Miller’s infractions have even resulted in fans calling for the actor to be replaced by CW’s Flash, Grant Gustin. So, upon the news of “Batgirl” being tossed, the outrage was as fresh as ever.

“If they’re willing to set $130 million on fire to not release Batgirl or Scoob! Holiday Haunt, then WB have absolutely zero excuses not to scrap The Flash given the circumstances surrounding Ezra Miller. the amount of money spent on it cannot function as an excuse anymore,” one person said on Twitter.

“The fact that they’re shelving Batgirl but still planning to release that The Flash movie and praying somehow no one has read a single Ezra Miller story online for the past two years is…a choice,” one person wrote.

“WB not cancelling The Flash after all the Ezra Miller bulls— but they cancel Batgirl????? HUH?????” another tweeted.

if they’re willing to set $130 million on fire to not release Batgirl or Scoob! Holiday Haunt, then WB have absolutely zero excuses not to scrap The Flash given the circumstances surrounding Ezra Miller. the amount of money spent on it cannot function as an excuse anymore — Logan🏳️‍🌈 (@LoganKenny1) August 2, 2022

WB: let’s scrap the Batgirl film with a promising young star, Michael Keaton Batman, & Brendan Fraiser as the villain but make absolutely no changes to a Flash film where are star is currently hiding from the police https://t.co/qFNmcPlmcj — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) August 2, 2022

The fact that they’re shelving Batgirl but still planning to release that The Flash movie and praying somehow no one has read a single Ezra Miller story online for the past two years is…a choice. https://t.co/9eXrprzIA2 — Lacy Baugher Milas (@LacyMB) August 2, 2022

Do you realize how bad a movie has to be for it to have a notable existing IP and not get released? Like DC is moving forward with an Ezra Miller-fronted flick still… https://t.co/ORWTy134lV — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 2, 2022

WB not cancelling The Flash after all the Ezra Miller bullshit but they cancel Batgirl????? HUH????? — yehu (@comicyehu) August 2, 2022

Would still rather see this than The Flash https://t.co/xPoMCeEj8b — Lindsey Kelk (@LindseyKelk) August 2, 2022

And still others argued that the scrapping of the project only made it something they wanted to see even more. “Exactly how bad does a superhero movie have to be for a studio to waste $90 million and not run it? could it be so bad it ruins the genre for good? if so, it’s gotta come out yesterday,” one person wrote.

exactly how bad does a superhero movie have to be for a studio to waste $90 million and not run it? could it be so bad it ruins the genre for good? if so, it's gotta come out yesterday https://t.co/3wSUrF3AsF — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) August 2, 2022

Movies that are too bad to release should be released just on the strength of them being too bad to release. It'll live on the curiosity ratings alone. https://t.co/dAsSHNumA2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

You can check out more reactions to the news below.

this is warner brotehrs trying to pull a reverse morbius and get people excited to see it. but im not fooled i KNOW that this movie is just a normal amount of bad https://t.co/2wYL7WM7Rp — dirt addict (@gun_toucher) August 2, 2022

Keaton like "kill all this shit I'm out I knew I shouldn't have done it" https://t.co/ARtiaylx2L — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) August 2, 2022

A movie that cost $90m and actually features Michael fucking Keaton as Batman and it's not even being dropped on HBO Max…this must be some kind of disaster https://t.co/R9CunIzHJJ — AK Lingus (@aklingus) August 2, 2022

sadly we'll never see this – gonna have to go to comicon and buy a shitty VHS of it like the Fantastic Four movie https://t.co/hiKgNfwuSo — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 2, 2022

WB planning out their DC cinematic universe: https://t.co/1IUE5lPvG9 pic.twitter.com/jUzq8VVU48 — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) August 2, 2022

WB when it’s time to make money: https://t.co/gzSmXW3doc pic.twitter.com/GdPSvr3rtO — FUCK! | real deal diamond dog. (@15thssavior) August 2, 2022

This from the studio that thought "Suicide Squad (2016)" was ready for prime time https://t.co/Tb3omOkQGB — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) August 2, 2022