Florence Pugh has severely limited her promotional press for the upcoming feminist thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” fueling speculation that she and director and co-star Olivia Wilde have fallen out.

TheWrap spoke to three executives connected to the film, as well as Pugh’s personal rep, who all declined to confirm any further press plans for the actress beyond attending the Venice Film Festival for the film’s premiere and red carpet, flying in from the set of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two.”

“Florence has been in Budapest filming ‘Dune 2’ and before that filming ‘Oppenheimer,'” Pugh’s rep said. “She will be in Venice for the premiere coming off a night shoot in Budapest.”

But the Venice Film Festival red carpet and press conference are expected to be the extent of Pugh’s traditional press duties on the film. “She’ll be doing greetings for us from the set of ‘Dune’ because she’s not doing press,” a studio executive said.

According to the exec, the studio knew that Pugh’s availability for the press tour on “Don’t Worry Darling” would be limited, considering “Dune 2” is also a Warner Bros. project, and planned for such.

The limited plans suggest there might be validity to speculation on a fallout between her and the film’s director Olivia Wilde — which Pugh’s rep declined to comment on — over Wilde’s relationship with co-star Harry Styles, which social media users made every effort to deduce by comparing the women’s social media posts.

At the end of July, Page Six published a report claiming that unnamed sources revealed Pugh was unhappy about Wilde and Styles’ relationship, which reportedly began on set of “Don’t Worry Darling” while Wilde was still in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, who brought their two kids to visit.

As of this writing, neither Pugh nor Wilde have directly addressed the rumors surrounding their working relationship. In a Variety profile of Wilde, both declined to comment on the matter and Pugh declined to be interviewed for the story citing the production schedule of “Dune 2,” although Wilde praised Pugh’s performance in the film and Styles answered questions over email while on tour.

When Wilde posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram of herself watching Pugh work through the monitors — calling the experience “such a f—ing thrill!” — fans pointed out that Pugh didn’t share anything about the film in return. On the day a new trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” dropped, Pugh instead shared the poster for “Oppenheimer” to her Instagram story.

Fans quickly began questioning why Pugh posted so little about the film at all. Since Sept. 13, 2021, when the actress shared the very first teaser for “Don’t Worry Darling,” captioned with a cheeky “see you next year,” Pugh has only posted once about the film to her main Instagram feed.

Pugh has done a few interviews loosely tied to “Don’t Worry Darling,” like her recent cover with Harper’s Bazaar, but even then the actress did not address Wilde by name and acknowledged she had not yet seen the movie.

What Pugh has said is that, in any conversations she has about the film, she doesn’t want things “reduced” to her sex scenes with Styles. “It’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Sharon Waxman contributed to this story.