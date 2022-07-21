Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get Psychosexual in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer (Video)

A new trailer for Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial feature “Don’t Worry Darling” has arrived, and the fictional life Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are living appears to be even twistier than we thought.

The first “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer made its debut at CinemaCon earlier this year, showing Pugh and Styles characters at game night, already madly in love with each other. But love may not be enough in this utopia they’ve entered. “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy,” Pugh says. “I don’t trust him, and I don’t want to be here anymore.”

You can watch the latest trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” in the video above.

Wilde’s film is a psychological thriller set during the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community settled in the California desert in the hopes to “change the world.” Pugh plays a housewife to Styles as her husband, whose glamorous company, headed up by Chris Pine, may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?

“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself in a supporting role. Wilde worked off a script from BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who based “Don’t Worry Darling” on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing with Wilde and Silberman.

The film is set to premiere on September 23, 2022.