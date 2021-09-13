Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets September 2022 Release Date

Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” will be released on Sept. 23, 2022 in theaters exclusively, the director announced on Monday.

The project has been described as a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll star.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman.

Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Alex G. Scott executive produced.

This is Wilde’s follow up to her directorial debut “Booksmart” in 2019, which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Her next projects include “Perfect” for Searchlight, and she is currently filming Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”

Wilde is represented by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Untitled Entertainment and Narrative.

See a teaser for “Don’t Worry Darling” below.