Florence Pugh and Harry Styles brought some steam to the already scorching desert at CinemaCon on Tuesday, with Olivia Wilde debuting the first full trailer for her film “Don’t Worry Darling” during Warner Bros.’ presentation.

Wilde’s film is a psychological thriller set during the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community settled in the California desert in the hopes to “change the world.” Pugh plays a housewife to Styles as her husband, whose glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Wilde had previously only shown a brief teaser on her Instagram, but the CinemaCon crowd got the full first look before anyone else.

“Always, you and me,” Styles says to Pugh in the trailer, with the two even sharing a sex scene on a dining room table. “All of you wives, we men, we ask a lot, we ask strength, food at home, a house cleaned and discretion, among all else.”

“I don’t trust him, and I don’t want to be here anymore,” Pugh also says in the clip.

“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself in a supporting role. This is Wilde’s sophomore feature, following up her acclaimed 2019 comedy “Booksmart.”

Wilde hyped her cast on the CinemaCon stage, saying that this film is the birth of Pugh as a “fully-fledged” movie star, that Styles is an “up-and-coming actor with no other career that I’m aware of” and that Pine gives a career-best performance.

Wilde worked off a script from BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who based “Don’t Worry Darling” on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing with Wilde and Silberman.

Warner Bros.’ New Line Pictures is releasing “Don’t Worry Darling” in theaters on September 23, 2022.