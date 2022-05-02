Harry Styles Dances, Florence Pugh Investigates in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer (Video)

For Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the first look at Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer, it’s “always, you and me,” but while it may look romantic and steamy, there are secrets between the two of them that lurk just underneath the pristine surface.

Olivia Wilde’s film is a psychological thriller about a couple that chooses to live in a utopian experimental society, all set in the 1950s, but it slowly appears as though Styles and his bosses may be gaslighting her, asking wives to simply support their husbands in their new community and, above all, not to ask questions.

“Everyone is acting like I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy,” Pugh says in the trailer. “I don’t trust him, and I don’t want to be here anymore.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?

The “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer is the same one that made its debut to CinemaCon audiences last week, when Wilde hyped Pugh’s breakout as a “fully-fledged” movie star — and also where Wilde was bizarrely served custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage presenting the film.

“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself in a supporting role. This is Wilde’s sophomore feature, following up her acclaimed 2019 comedy “Booksmart.”

Wilde worked off a script from BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who based “Don’t Worry Darling” on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producing with Wilde and Silberman.

Warner Bros.’ New Line Pictures is releasing “Don’t Worry Darling” in theaters on September 23, 2022. Check out the trailer above.