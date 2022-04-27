We've Got Hollywood Covered
Olivia Wilde Served Legal Papers From Ex Jason Sudeikis Onstage at CinemaCon

The ”Don’t Worry Darling“ director was giving a presentation when she was handed a manila envelope

| April 27, 2022 @ 5:10 PM

Olivia Wilde, onstage Tuesday during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” was mysteriously interrupted by an unidentified person who approached from the audience and slid a manila envelope in her direction.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked on stage, suggesting that the moment was not staged.

But the director didn’t appear phased as she looked at it its contents, and it was unclear at the time what the envelope contained.

It is now known the envelope contained legal papers from her ex-boyfriend, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told TheWrap.

The source added that “Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

After the documents were slid over the Wilde, the presentation segued into a first look at Wilde’s steamy sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which received a warm reaction and overshadowed any mystery or questions about the envelope in the moment.

Set to premiere Sept. 23, the psychological horror film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine, among others. Pugh stars as Alice, a 1950s housewife who begins to suspect that the company her husband Jack (Styles) works for may be harboring dark secrets.

TheWrap has reached out to Warner Bros. and representatives for Wilde and Sudeikis for comment.

Brian Welk contributed to this report.

