‘The Flash’ to Screen for the First Time at CinemaCon

“The Flash” will screen in its entirety for the first time at CinemaCon, the annual film exhibition trade show where studios present their biggest and best to theater owners, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The superhero standalone film starring Ezra Miller is set to open on June 16, and will play at the Las Vegas convention two months before on April 25.

Inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its much-reviled 1997 follow up “Batman & Robin.”

Variety first reported the CinemaCon news.