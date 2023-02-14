‘The Flash’ Was the Most-Watched Trailer of the Super Bowl Ahead of ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ and ‘Fast X’

“The Flash” was the largest trailer debut of the Super Bowl, leading the way with social volume and intent to view, according to an insider with knowledge of the production.

“The Flash” was the top ad in the game among all advertisers and was the top performing theatrical ad during the Super Bowl since 2018, according to EDO.

Additionally, “The Flash” was the top ad in the game among all advertisers and was the top performing theatrical ad during the Super Bowl since 2018.

#TheFlashMovie trended globally in both breadth (number of trending terms: from Michael Keaton to Supergirl) and duration above every other movie, ahead of “Guardians of The Galaxy” and “Fast X,” according to ListenFirst.

The success of “The Flash” trailer compared to its competition could be attributed to Warner Bros.’ decision to release it online prior to kickoff, giving it a runway in which it was the top trending topic online before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took the field. Universal, by contrast, released the “Fast X” trailer days prior to the game while Disney’s trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was released online during the game, when more people were focused on the football.

Starring Ezra Miller and inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its much-reviled 1997 follow up “Batman & Robin.”

“The Flash” is set for release on June 16, 2023 and will be part of the “Elseworlds” plan for the unified DCU going forward, meaning it’s not technically part of the cohesive storyline that Gunn and Safran are mapping out but could have ramifications and crossover potential in the future.