Worlds Collide in the First ‘The Flash’ Poster (Photo)

The new one sheet for Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” has dropped ahead of the film’s trailer. Check it out below.

The trailer will premiere this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

“The Flash” is expected to reset Warner Bros.’ DC movie timeline and set a new stage for DC going forward. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the film has been testing positively.

Inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Miller and their agent Scott Metzger met with new WB film executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to discuss the film, though no other details about the meeting were disclosed.

Miller, the embattled star of “The Flash” who has drawn national headlines for a series of troubling personal events and attention from law enforcement, previously announced they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues” and apologized in a statement to media about their recent behavior.

As TheWrap previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is making a big splash and returning to the Super Bowl after a 17-year absence with a promo for “The Flash” that will air around the end of the first quarter.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The buzz on the film is so good that five days later, the superhero film will have it’s trailer pegged in front of Marvel Studios “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” which opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

“The Flash” will open in theaters on Jun 16, 2023.