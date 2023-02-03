‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film

AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film.

Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”

“To have the extraordinary opportunity to work for Joe, Anthony and Angela, along with my old friend Mike Larocca, who make both the best and biggest films in the world, whether for theatrical or streaming, is beyond exciting for me,” Disco said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon their tremendous success and advancing AGBO’s mission of cultivating an artist-led and artist friendly studio. I am grateful for their faith and trust and can’t wait to get started.”

Disco will report to AGBO Creative president Angela Russo-Otstot, who touted his “incredible track record for creating feature films that have entertained global audiences for years.”

“He has a keen understanding of genre and will, no doubt, aptly foster our ambitious global franchises on the AGBO slate,” she continued. “On the flip side, Michael’s stellar reputation and work in the independent space make him the perfect champion for the emerging visionaries we strive to support through Gozie Agbo. We are thrilled to welcome him into the AGBO family.”

In addition to producing “The Flash” alongside the Muschietti siblings, Disco has lead his own production banner called The Disco Factory.

Disco started his film career at New Line in 2000, where he most recently served as EVP of Production. Over the course of his time at New Line, Disco shepherded 34 movies that grossed $4.5 billion.

Projects that Disco worked on at New Line included “Hairspray,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “Game Night,” “Central Intelligence,” “Horrible Bosses” and action-adventure blockbusters “San Andreas” and “Rampage”

AGBO’s film credits include Oscar nominated “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and Netflix’s “The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling. Upcoming projects include “Extraction 2” starring Chris Hemsworth and “The Electric Slate” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.