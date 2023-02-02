Paramount Shakeup: Andrew Gumpert Exits as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios

Andrew Gumpert has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Paramount has also promoted Courtney Armstrong, the company’s President of Business Affairs and Administration, who will now oversee Strategic Planning and Labor Relations, and Randall Baumberger, President of the Studio Group, who will now oversee Studio Operations.

Gumpert’s exit was announced in a letter to company employees sent by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios president Brian Robbins, obtained by TheWrap:

All,

I want to let you know about a change today to our senior leadership team at Paramount and Nickelodeon. Andrew Gumpert has decided to leave his role as Chief Operations Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios, effective this week.

Since joining Paramount as COO in 2017 and expanding his responsibilities to include Nickelodeon last year, Andrew has successfully strengthened our relationships across all aspects of our business–overseeing negotiations with our strategic, creative, and financial partners and licensees, and collaborating with our teams to expand and evolve our revenue sources.

He has played an integral role in fueling the success of our global franchises, including Mission: Impossible, PAW Patrol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Top Gun: Maverick, and Transformers, among others. He has also been an important advocate for our company culture and a champion of our ongoing dedication to diversity and inclusion.

Andrew leaves us at a time of incredible strength at Paramount, with 2022 being the first year in nearly a decade where we crossed $1 Billion at the domestic box office and ranked as a top three Studio. And this year, we are again poised to deliver another powerful and wide-ranging slate of films to audiences around the world.

Andrew wanted me to share with you, “The opportunity to lead and work alongside all of my incredible Paramount colleagues has been an exceptional privilege. Together, we have achieved amazing things, and I will always be grateful for your partnership. I’ve been contemplating the next chapter of my career and I’m excited to figure out what’s next. I am confident that this organization will continue to lead the industry.”

Following today’s news, Courtney Armstrong, President of Business Affairs and Administration, will assume responsibility for Strategic Planning and Labor Relations and will now report to me; and Randall Baumberger, President of the Studio Group, will oversee Studio Operations, also reporting to me.

I know we are all grateful for Andrew’s immeasurable contributions to our organization, so please join me in thanking him and wishing him the absolute best in the future.

–Brian

Gumpert joined Paramount in 2016 and replaced Frederick Huntsberry, who held the position for a decade. Before joining Paramount, Gumpert worked for Sony Pictures for 11 years.

In November 2016, when Gumpert left Sony Pictures, there were numerous reports that he clashed with Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman, one of several higher-ups that did not mesh with the executive appointed to stabilize the studio after a 2014 computer hack.

Prior to working for Sony, Gumpert worked at Miramax for seven years. He also had a position at Sony in legal affairs before his stint at Miramax. He also worked at the entertainment law firm Hill Wynne Troop (now Troop Meisinger Steuber & Pasich.)