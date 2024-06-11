Star Wars Has an Older, More Male-Skewing Audience Than Marvel | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Three Marvel series made significant breakthroughs with female audiences: “Agent Carter,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Loki.”

Parrot Analytics Logo
Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" and Marvel series "Loki" (Disney)

Understanding the audience of a franchise is a key first step in making strategic decisions about how to expand. From that starting point, a fundamental question is whether to cater more to a franchise’s existing fanbase or make changes to broaden its appeal and hopefully grow the franchise audience. Using Parrot Analytics’ Audience Solutions, we can look at the demographics of Star Wars and Marvel shows and movies to get a sense of how these franchises have used new content to appeal to different audiences. 

At a high level, the audiences for the Star Wars and Marvel franchises are both male-skewing. Only a handful of Marvel titles had a more female-skewing audience. Between

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.