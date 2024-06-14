Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Boosts UK Economy by $350 Million

The “Bridgerton” phenomenon has taken the United Kingdom’s economy by storm, with Netflix limited series adding £275 million (just under $350 million U.S.) and supporting almost 5,000 businesses over the past five years.

The series and its Regency era aesthetic have prompted an over £5 million boost to the local economy of Bath, Bristol, and surrounding areas of the region where much of the show is filmed due to a boost in visits, according to Visit West.

Online baby shop and nursery equipment specialist Kiddies Kingdom also reported a 51% surge in babies named Daphne, a 27% jump in babies named Eloise and a 26% increase in babies named Colin from 2020 to 2021.

Additionally, local music group Vitamin String Quartet said that fortnightly streams of its songs increased by 350% after “Bridgerton” Season 1 premiered in 2020.

The figure, which was revealed by the streaming behemoth in a blog post on Friday, comes as the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes opened markets for trading at the London Stock Exchange to coincide with the release of “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2.

“The Bridgerton universe is another example of Shonda Rhimes’ genius as a storyteller and her global influence,” Netflix Europe, Middle East and Africa’s vice president of production Anna Mallet said in a statement. “We’re so excited about the part we’ve played in bringing these stories to the world. “

“It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities,” Rhimes added. “I could not be prouder.”

According to the British Film Institute, combined spend by film and high-end television production (HETV) in 2023 reached £4.23 billion, down 32% compared to 2022 due to the global impact from the Hollywood strikes, but almost level with pre-pandemic levels. High-end TV shows contributed £2.87 billion, or 68%, of the total, while feature film contributed the remaining £1.36 billion, or 32% of the total spend.

In April 2023, Netflix revealed that it had invested nearly $6 billion in the UK alone since 2020.

“Our film and creative industries bring enormous benefits to the UK economy, creating jobs, driving innovation and building communities,” London Stock Exchange plc CEO Julia Hoggett said. “We are thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact of their work.”

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.