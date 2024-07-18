Netflix Q2 Profits Surge 44% to $2.15 Billion As Streamer Adds 8 Million Subscribers

Netflix beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter of 2024, posting a 17% year over year increase in revenue and 44% increase in profits after adding 8 million subscribers during the three-month period.

Here are the top-line results:

Net income: $2.15 billion, compared to $1.49 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share: $4.88 per share, compared to $4.70 expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue: $9.56 billion, compared to $9.53 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Subscribers: Netflix added 8.05 million subscribers in the quarter for a total of 277.65 million globally.

Netflix reported operating income of $$2.603 billion and an operating margin of 27.2%. The company generated $$1.213 billion in free cash flow during the quarter and had $1.29 billion in net cash from operating activities.

The company added 1.45 million paid subscribers in the U.S. and Canada for a total of 84.11 million; 2.24 million in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region for a total of 93.96 million; 1.53 million in Latin America for a total of 49.25 million and 2.83 million in the Asia-Pacific region for a total of 50.32 million.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.296 billion in the U.S. and Canada, $3.008 billion in the EMEA region, $1.204 billion in Latin America and $1.052 billion in Latin America. Average revenue-per-paid member (ARM) grew 7% to $17.17 in the U.S. and Canada, but fell 1% to $10.80 in the EMEA region, 3% to $8.28 in Latin America and 6% to $$7.17 in the APAC region.

The company continued to see steady progress scaling its ad tier, with membership growing 34% quarter over quarter. The offering, which reached 40 million monthly active users in May, accounts for over 40% of Netflix’s sign-ups in the countries where its available.

In order to help scale the offering, Netflix previously said it planned to retire its ad-free basic plan in countries where the ad-supported offering is available, starting with the United Kingdom and Canada in the second quarter.

It also will shift to an in-house ad tech platform that will begin testing in Canada in 2024 and launch more broadly in 2025.

More to come…