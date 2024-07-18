Netflix Doubles Down on Decision to Avoid Bundling, Says It’s Already a ‘Go-To Destination’

The company says doing so “limits the benefit” of its offerings

bridgerton-season-3-luke-newton-nicola-coughlan-netflix
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton."(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Netflix is clarifying its stance on bundling. As part of the company’s second quarter earnings report of 2024, the streamer explained why it won’t be bundling with other major streamers any time in the near future.

“We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience. This has driven industry leading penetration, engagement and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers,” Netflix said on Thursday as part of its second quarter earnings statement.

This isn’t to say that Netflix has fully denounced the bundling trend. The streamer has dipped its toes in when it comes to partnering with select companies, such as Verizon’s current deal that combines both a Netflix Premium and a Peacock Premium subscription for $80 a year. Verizon also has a bundling deal that combines the ad tier versions of Netflix and Max for $10 a month, and Comcast has a “StreamSaver” bundle that combines Peacock, Apple TV+ and Netflix, which costs $15 a month. The difference is that these bundles are through internet providers rather than directly with Netflix’s streaming competitors.

Read Next
Why Hollywood Can't Seem to Solve the Streaming Bundle Puzzle

“Bundling” has become one of the buzziest words of 2024. From the Disney-owned bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ to the cross-platform sports offering Venu that will combine content from Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC Universal, nearly every major streamer has announced its own bundling combination. In that regard, Netflix’s decision to stay somewhat away from the bundling race is notable.

Netflix had a strong second quarter for 2024, beating Wall Street expectations and posting a 17% year over year increase in revenue. The company also increased its profits by 44% and increased its subscribers by 8 million during a three-month period.

Netflix Earnings
Read Next
Netflix Q2 Profits Surge 44% to $2.15 Billion As Streamer Adds 8 Million Subscribers

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.