Verizon to Offer Ad-Supported Netflix, Max Bundle for $10 a Month

Verizon will begin offering bundles of the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Max – at a significant discount – starting Dec. 7.

The offering, which will be available for $10 per month, is available for the telecommunications giant’s myPlan customers who are subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. The bundling will give consumers over 40% in savings, according to a press release from Verizon.

Other myPlan perks for $10 per month include Apple TV+, Verizon +play credits to save on more streaming and content and the Disney+ (No ads), Hulu (With ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) bundle. Walmart+ and TravelPass are also available through Verizon’s myPlan.

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network,” Verizon Consumer Group Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben said in a statement. “With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

Currently, Netflix’s standard with ads plan currently costs $6.99 per month, while Max’s ads plan costs $9.99 per month.

This is far from the only streaming bundle Verizon has offered over the years. The telecommunications company is still offering its Disney bundle, which pairs Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ and is included with the company’s 5G Get More or 5G Play More plans. This year, the company is also offering one year of Netflix with the purchase of a one-year subscription of Paramount+ with Showtime, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or a seasonal subscription of NBA League Pass Premium.

Verizon’s Netflix and Max bundle announcement follows a Wall Street Journal report that Apple TV+ and Paramount+ are in talks about offering a bundle of their streaming services at a discounted price. A price for the potential bundle has yet to be released.

Right now, the ad-free tier of Paramount+, which includes Showtime, costs $11.99 per month, raised from $9.99 in June, and the company has said another hike could be coming soon. Apple in October boosted its ad-free tier of AppleTV to $9.99 per month, from $6.99.