Apple Hikes Prices for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple One Bundles

Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple One Bundles are about to get more expensive in the U.S. and select international markets, effective Wednesday.

“Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date,” Apple said in a statement. “We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

Apple TV+ will now cost $9.99 per month, up from $6.99 per month, according to the company’s website. The streaming service’s latest price increase comes after it was raised from $4.99 to $6.99 per month in October 2022.

“Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment,” the company said.

The tech giant is also raising the price of Apple Arcade from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month and Apple News+ from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month, marking their first increases in the U.S. since launching in November 2019.

“Apple Arcade continues to offer players unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games — nearly tripling the titles available when the service first debuted in 2019 — with exciting new games and updates added monthly,” the company added. “Since launching, Apple News+ has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications, a catalog of narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news collections in over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle.”

Additionally, Apple One bundle prices are increasing with Individual plans now $19.95 per month, up from $16.95 per month, Family plans now $25.95 per month, up from $22.95 per month and Premier plans now $37.95 per month, up from $32.95 per month.

“It remains the easiest and best way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan at the best value,” the statement concluded.

Apple’s latest price increases come after Netflix raised the price of its Basic plan to $11.99 per month — an increase of $2 a month — and its Premium plan to $22.99 a month — an increase of $3 a month — in the U.S., France and the U.K. The Standard with ads plans and its Standard without ads plans will remain the same at $6.99 a month and $15.49 a month, respectively.

Discovery+ also raised the price of its ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. from $6.99 per month to $8.99 per month in the U.S. and $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD in Canada. Prices for the ad-lite tier remain the same at $4.99 per month in the U.S., but increased from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD in Canada.

Additionally, Disney+ raised the price of its ad-free tier from $10.99 to $13.99 per month on Oct. 12, while Hulu raised the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $17.99 per month and ESPN+ with ads was raised from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV packages with ads increased from $69.99 to $76.99 per month and no ads from $82.99 to $89.99 per month, while the price of its bundle of Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) increased from $19.99 per month to $24.99 per month and its bundle with all three ad-supported services increased from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month. A new bundle with Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) is also available for $19.99 per month.