Discovery+ Raises Ad-Free Tier Price to $8.99 Per Month

Discovery+ has become the latest streamer to hike prices, with its ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. rising from $6.99 per month to $8.99 per month plus applicable taxes, effective Tuesday. The service’s ad-lite subscription will remain $4.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the price of Discovery+’s ad-free tier in Canada will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD, while ad-lite Discovery+ will increase from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.

Existing subscribers will see their monthly rate increase on their next billing cycle on or after November 2.

The move marks the first time Discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in the U.S. and Canada since launching in January 2021.

“This will allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres – plus so much more,” the company said in a statement.

In its second quarter of 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery shed 1.8 million subscribers for a total of 95.8 million globally. It also saw an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3 million, a $555 million year-over-year improvement. Average revenue per user came in at $11.09 in the U.S. and Canada, $3.65 internationally and $7.71 globally. WBD executives have previously said its streaming business in the U.S. remains on track to reach profitability by the end of the year.

In addition to its standalone service, Discovery+ content is available through Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max rebrand, which launched back in May. Max’s ad lite tier is available for $9.99 per month, while it’s ad-free tier and Ultimate Ad-Free tier after available for $15.99 per month and $19.99 per month, respectively.