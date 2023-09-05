Streamflation: Why Streaming Prices Keep Going Up | Charts

Streamflation has pinched viewers’ wallets: Nearly all the major services have hiked up their prices, in some cases multiple times, within the last year. And it may not be the end, as a new analysis suggests that some players have room left to increase prices.

The price hikes, along with cutbacks on content spending and marketing, are a key tool streamers have to curb their losses as Wall Street keeps a tighter rein on unprofitable streaming ventures. Though there are other options for squeezing more revenue from an existing customer base, like leaning into ad-subsidized services or cracking down on password sharing, raising prices is the most straightforward route to a stronger bottom line.