How the Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

Despite the dual Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes looming large over this earnings season, the major legacy media companies all made progress on their paths to streaming profits.

Netflix extended its lead on the subscriber front as Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney+ posted quarterly declines. Meanwhile, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock all saw steady subscriber gains for their latest quarters.

With Wall Street watching streaming economics closely, Hulu, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney+ all made progress toward narrowing the gap with Netflix on average revenue per user. Paramount+ and Peacock do not break out their quarterly ARPU figures.

This analysis doesn’t include Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ because those companies don’t release streaming subscriber or ARPU figures.