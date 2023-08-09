Disney to Introduce New Ad-Free Disney+/Hulu Bundle This Fall

Disney announced new bundle options Wednesday for its streaming products, both in America and abroad.

Following a successful launch in America, an ad-supported offering will be available in select markets across Europe and in Canada beginning Nov. 1. Pricing will be updated for various plans later this year and subscribers in the U.S. will have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, starting on Sept. 6, that combines Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.

Netflix’s Premium plan is $19.99 a month, as is Max’s Ultimate Ad Free plan.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value,” said Joe Earley, the company’s president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, in a statement. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new Premium Duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for bundle subscribers.”

What’s interesting is that while ad-supported bundles combining Disney+ and Hulu have been available previously, the widely promoted Disney Bundle combining Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ has been a key touchstone of Disney’s direct-to-consumer business.

A bundle without ESPN+ (which is always ad-supported) will undoubtedly be a popular option for those who aren’t looking to watch live sports (or tap into the rich library of “30 for 30” episodes and other documentaries).

The timing of this new Disney+/Hulu bundle also coincides with the previously announced decision to merge Hulu and Disney+ content into a single super-app and will debut alongside some pricing changes, which include Disney+ (no ads) going to $13.99 a month, Hulu (no ads) going to $17.99 and ESPN+ (with ads) going to $10.99. With those prices, this new Disney+/Hulu bundle is even more attractive.