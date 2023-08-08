‘Elemental’ and Pixar Have Quietly Made a Box Office Comeback

Available to WrapPRO members

Peter Sohn’s film is crossing $425 million worldwide, showing that Pixar is closer to its past form than it seemed two months ago

Elemental
Pixar
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

When it earned the worst opening weekend in studio history it seemed like “Elemental” was a sign that Pixar had lost the magic touch that made it a cornerstone of Disney’s box office dominance for years.

But over the past two months, “Elemental” has quietly won over audiences worldwide and steamed along to a $423 million total through this past Sunday, with $148 million coming from North America. While still not a theatrical hit, director Peter Sohn’s romantic tale is no longer the “Lightyear”-esque flop it once appeared destined to become, and has shown that Pixar is not as far off from returning to its past form as it seemed.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster