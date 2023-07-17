Peacock is raising its subscription prices.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service will bump up the price for its Premium tier by $1 per month to $5.99 and its Premium Plus tier by $2 per month to $11.99. Peacock will begin alerting subscribers of the change Monday evening, and the change will go into effect in a month on Aug. 17 for existing subscribers, and will be effective immediately for new subscribers.

Viewers will soon be able to stream July’s Women’s World Cup, alongside other major sports events, including Sunday Night Football, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game in January, Premier League, Big 10 games beginning Fall 2023, Notre Dame Football and WWE’s SummerSlam.

The Premium Plus tier enables viewers to watch the streaming service and local NBC channels live with mostly no ads as well as the ability to download episodes. Peacock Premium’s slate includes offerings like new episodes from NBC and Bravo available the day after their airing, daily morning news from CNBC, MSNBC and NBC stations next-day as well as originals “Poker Face,” “Mrs. Davis,” “The Continental,” “Bel-Air,” “Dr. Death,” “Based on a True Story” and “Bupkis.”

Peacock’s rise in prices follows suit with its competitors, including Apple TV+, who bumped its subscription price from $5 per month to $7 per month in Oct. 2022 for the first time since its launch in 2019. Disney+ launched its new ad-tier in Dec. 2022, keeping the ad-supported streaming tier at $7.99 per month, while the cost of the premium ad-free tier rose to $10.99 per month. At the same time, Hulu hiked up its ad-supported tier to $7.99 per month and bumped up its ad-free tier to $14.99 per month.

Since Warner Bros. Discovery launched its new streaming platform Max in May, prices for the new service include the Max Ad-Lite tier, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, the Max Ad Free, which costs $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and a new Max Ultimate Ad Free tier, which costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year.