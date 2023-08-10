You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

“Suits” has broken its own Nielsen record as the most-streamed acquired program for a second time in a row.

The legal drama earned a record high of 3.698 billion minutes viewed on streaming services during the week of July 10-16, according to Nielsen streaming figures, beating last week’s total by a slim 24 million while increasing by an average of 24 minutes viewed as compared to last week.

Adding in the week’s boost, “Suits” has logged over 12.8 billion minutes of viewing across Netflix and Peacock in four weeks, from June 19 to July 16, and currently stands as the No. 13 most-watched show in terms of total viewing for a streaming title in a week.

Momentum for “Suits” began after the series debuted on Netflix on June 17 and the drama logged 2.3 billion viewing minutes from June 19 to June 25. By June 26 to July 2, “Suits” set its first record for the most-streamed acquired title with 3.1 billion minutes of viewing in a week, a 36% increase in viewership.

Viewership for the drama continued to soar with 3.674 billion viewing minutes from July 3 to July 9, breaking the record it set the previous week as viewership increased by 17%.

“Suits” topped both the week’s most-watched streaming programs and most-watched acquired streaming programs lists, with “Bluey” on Disney+ following in a close second place on both lists. On the top 10 streaming acquired programs list, “Bluey” scored 1.4 billion minutes, while “NCIS,” which is shared by Netflix and Paramount+, came in third place with 828 million minutes viewed, while “Grey’s Anatomy” came in fourth place with 802 million minutes viewed on Netflix.

In terms of streaming originals, “The Lincoln Lawyer” led the list with 1.3 billion minutes watched on Netflix while “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” came in second place with 1.1 billion minutes logged on Prime Video. “Quarterback” and “The Witcher” came in fourth and fifth place with 853 million minutes and 669 million minutes logged, respectively, while Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” scored the No. 5 spot on the list with 525 million minutes viewed.

Among streaming movies, “The Out-Laws” and “65” led the list’s first and second spots with 840 million minutes viewed and 604 million minutes viewed, respectively. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is shared by Netflix and Peacock came in the No. 3 spot with 565 million minutes viewed and “Bird Box Barcelona” on Netflix came in fourth place with 384 million minutes viewed.