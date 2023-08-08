‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Dethrones ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix TV List

The second half of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 has pushed its way to the top of Netflix’s top 10 English-language TV list.

Since its return on Thursday, Part 2 of the legal drama has secured 6.7 million views for the week, bringing the season’s total views to 23.3 million. The first half of this installment was released over a month ago on July 6. Season 1 of the David E. Kelley series also reappeared on the list, securing the No. 6 spot with 2.1 million views.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” was then followed by the romantic return of Nick and Charlie thanks to Season 2 of “Heartstopper.” The young-adult series has received 6.1 million views since its Thursday premiere, putting it right ahead of last week’s TV leader, “The Witcher” Season 3 Part 2. The Henry Cavill fantasy thriller only secured 5.4 million views compared to last week’s 7.8 million views.

As for the rest of the English-language TV list, “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 came in at No. 4 with 2.9 million views. That was then followed by the docuseries “How to Become a Cult Leader” in the fifth spot with 2.3 million views, “Fatal Seduction” in the seventh spot with 1.9 million views and “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 in the eighth place with 1.9 million views

Jackie Chan and John Cena’s “Hidden Strike” topped Netflix’s English-language films list for the second week in a row, securing 23.6 million views. That was then followed by Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper’s “Happiness for Beginners,” which climbed to second place with 13.1 million views during its second week on the list. “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” followed in third place with 12.5 million views. Jamie Foxx and John Boyega’s “They Cloned Tyrone” also continued its three-week streak in Netflix’s top 10 list, securing eighth place with 3.6 million views.

Documentaries also had a notable week for the streamer. “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” ranked fourth place with 5.1 million views, and “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” came in fifth with 5 million views. “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” rounded out the list with 3.3 million views.

As for non-English programming, the German dystopian-thriller “Paradise” held onto the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row with 15.5 million views. That was then followed by the Polish action-thriller “Soulcatcher” (11.6 million views), the Japanese black comedy “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” (6.6 million views), the Korean sports comedy “Dream” (3.3 million views) and the Mexican true-crime documentary “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” (2.1 million views). Of the top five, “Soulcatcher” and “Zom 100” were both new to the ranking.

Other newcomers included the South African action-thriller “Big Nunu’s Little Heist,” the Brazilian romantic drama “No Ritmo da Fé,” the Thai comedic-thriller “The Murderer” and the Saudi-Arabian comedy “Head to Head.” “Bird Box Barcelona” also appeared in the top 10 list for the fourth week in a row, securing 1.6 million views this past week.

Finally, the the Spanish romantic-comedy “A Perfect Story” led the non-English TV list, securing 6.8 million views. That was then followed by the Turkish drama “The Tailor,” which appeared twice on this list. While Season 2 saw 4.3 million views, Season 1 also appeared in ninth place with 2 million views.

The rest of the top spots were occupied by the Korean romantic-comedy “King of the Land” (3.6 million views), Season 2 of the Japanese anime “Baki Hanma” (3.5 million views) and Season 2 of the Korean drama “D.P.” (2.9 million views). Only one series was new to the list this week: the Korean fantasy “The Uncanny Counter: Season 2: Counter Punch.”