The return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” gave MTV its highest Thursday prime share in two years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned in to watch the original cast member’s comeback in the Season 6B premiere of the reality series on Aug. 3, the network experienced its highest Thursday prime share — or the percentage of adults 18-49 tuning in to MTV during primetime as compared to other cable channels — since 2021, along with the highest share for a “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” premiere in three years, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day data.

The Aug. 3 premiere took a 6.44 share of Thursday’s primetime audience in delayed viewing, up 23% when compared to the Season 6A average of 5.24. The share also snagged a 9% boost when compared to the Season 6A premiere, which got a 5.91 share.

The show also earned a 0.945 rating in the key demographic among adults 18-49, a 10% increase from the show’s season-to-date rating of 0.86.

The premiere also boosted viewership on Paramount+, according to Paramount Global. Viewership and average hours watched on the streamer nearly doubled the prior 60-day averages for “JSFV.”

Alongside Giancola, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” stars Deena Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The show is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.