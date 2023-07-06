The anticipated return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is leaving her fellow “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” castmembers “shook” in the new trailer for Season 7.

The MTV reality series previewed Giancola’s comeback to Jerzdays after 11 years with a new clip featuring plenty of shenanigans that the crew will embark on in the new episodes, premiering Thursday, Aug. 3. The trailer also teased a reunion for Giancola and her former beau, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who himself left the reboot in 2021.

“I can’t even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam’s back!” co-star Mike “The Situation Sorrentino” said in the trailer. “It can’t get any better than this,” Giancola added in another snippet.

The clip shows Giancola’s seemingly smooth welcome into the fold, including her castmates introducing her to the Sam blowup doll they’d been featuring in her place in previous seasons. She also shows off a new blanket printed with the famous note that Niole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote to her addressing Ortiz-Magro’s cheating back in Season 2 of the original “Jersey Shore.”

And if that wasn’t scandalous enough, the clip also teased a possible alien sighting, paired with screams and a distressed Deena Nicole Cortese pleading to go home.

“It’s my first day back. I don’t want to die on a mountain,” Giancola said.

When “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” first debuted in 2018, Giancola took to Instagram to explain her decision not to participate in the MTV reboot: “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days,” she added.

Along with Giancola, the show stars original cast members Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Polizzi and Sorrentino.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as executive producer for MTV.