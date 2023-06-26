Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Set to Host True-Crime Series ‘Statute of Limitations’ (Exclusive)

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is entering the true crime space with “Statute of Limitations,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Co-produced by FilmRise and Grinning Dog Entertainment, the series is described as a “light-hearted” take on the true crime genre. Hosted by Sorrentino, “Statute of Limitations” follows everyday people who have committed non-violent crimes where — title drop — the statute of limitations have passed, allowing them to speak openly about how they evaded the law. Watch the first trailer for the series above.

“This one-of-a-kind series features crimes openly discussed by people who ‘got away with it’ coupled together with series host Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s unique style of humor that brings a light heartedness to a normally dark genre,” FilmRise senior vice president of acquisitions and co-productions Max Einhorn said in a press release. “That combination along with Mike’s highly engaged global fan base will help deliver big audiences for the series.”

Statute of Limitations press image (Photo Credit: FilmRise)

“Having FilmRise, a major leader in the true-crime arena and ‘The Situation,’ a true icon within the reality-TV space, as partners will make this program an immediate success. We look forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind program with avid true-crime fans around the world,” co-founder and principal of Grinning Dog Entertainment Brian Ferretti added.

“Statute of Limitations” will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. FilmRise will have all rights in all media to the series worldwide. Einhorn alongside CEO Danny Fisher will executive produce the series for FilmRise. Ferretti and co-founder Adam Kaloustian will executive produce for Grinning Dog Entertainment, and Puraj Puri and Kyell Thomas will EP for Octagon.

As for Sorrentino’s criminal credentials, in 2014 the reality star was charged with tax fraud for not paying taxes on $8.9 million. Four years later, Sorrentino pled guilty to the charges as part of a plea bargain and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was also given two years of supervised probation and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

FilmRise has become one of the largest independent content providers to ad-supported streaming platforms, also known as AVOD. The streamer can be found on several major platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, iOS, Android and Apple. Starting in 2020, the Brooklyn-based studio began to produce original content with a special focus on true crime. “Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace,” “Meet, Marry, Murder with Michelle Trachtenberg,” “Making a Serial Killer” and the PBS documentary series “Icon: Music Through the Lens” were all produced by FilmRise.