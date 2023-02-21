Comedian Nigel Ng’s production company Orange Heart Productions has entered into a deal with FilmRise to distribute Ng’s digital series “Uncle Roger” across streaming platforms, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Under the partnership, which was negotiated by FilmRise director of digital Content Bianca Serafini, Filmrise will package the digital series into an episodic format and distribute in onto SVOD, AVOD, TVOD and FAST platforms worldwide as part of FilmRise’s Creator Partner Program.

“Uncle Roger gonna get my own streaming show on TV!” Ng said in an exclusive video shared with TheWrap. “Gonna teach all my niece and nephew out there how to make proper egg fried rice. Don’t mess it up like my arch enemey Jamie Oliver and put chilli jam in there haiyaaa. See you on TV!”

Centered on a middle-aged Asian man who reviews celebrity chefs’ take on Asian cuisine with brutal and humorous honesty, Ng’s videos foster an appreciation for Asian food while making its viewers laugh. His roasts have previously targeted the likes of Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, who have owned up to their fate by appearing as collaborators.

“‘Uncle Roger’ is a hysterical food personality who we believe is suited to thrive in the greater streaming world, where FilmRise commands an important role as a digital distributor and streaming network in fast-changing space,” FilmRise SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Max Einhorn said in a statement. “FilmRise is becoming an essential part of a creator’s tool kit for audience growth and additional monetization of their existing YouTube content libraries, without much legwork.”

With over a billion views on his YouTube channel, the Malaysian stand-up comedian and actor is currently working to develop several projects, including a sitcom with ABC Signature, a TV project with Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay, a feature film and an animated series based on “Uncle Roger.”

“I’m excited to partner with FilmRise to show more people around the world how celebrity chefs mess up Asian food,” Ng added. “As a result, hopefully more people will invest in rice cookers in the process.”

Ng and Orange Heart Productions are represented by WME and United Agents.