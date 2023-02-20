Penn Badgley stars in "You."

Penn Badgley stars in Netflix's "You."

Netflix Scores With ‘You’ 2-Part Release Like ‘Stranger Things’ | Charts

by | February 20, 2023 @ 3:02 PM

But Paramount+’s Taylor Sheridan series “1923” breaks the big streamer’s hold on the top ranks

The fourth season of psychological thriller “You” ran the tables with all five available episodes landing atop the streaming chart in the latest Wrap Report tracking the most watched programs across linear TV and streaming for Feb. 8-14, according to TV viewership trends collected from a panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Netflix’s continued tinkering with its release model appears to show a path forward for services looking to feed the binge-watching demands of many viewers while staving off subscriber churn. The streamer’s decision to split the fourth-season release of “You” into two parts, as it did for “Stranger Things” last summer, with the first of five episodes dropping Feb. 9 and the second batch dropping next month, appeared successful in its first week. 

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

