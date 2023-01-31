MTV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Challenge” and “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” dominated their respective daily release slots last week in a standout week for the network that secured its highest prime share across cable programming in two years.

During the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, the MTV reality series topped cable programming for their respective premiere days in MTV’s younger-skewing 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live plus same day data.

“The Challenge,” which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., won the night as the top rated cable show last week by drawing 635,000 total viewers — up 22% from the 521,000 total viewers brought in by the prior season — and earned a ratings score of 0.68 in the demo — up 28% from last season’s 0.53 average rating. The competition series also had the highest share of the night’s cable programming in the demo, with last week’s episode taking a share of 3.71, up 27% from last season’s 2.93 share.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” dominated its Friday night broadcast as the top cable show of the day, drawing in a total viewership of 729,000 — up 11% from last season’s 658,000 total viewers — and a ratings score of 0.62, marking a 17% increase from its 0.53 demo season-to-date rating. The reality competition also a 17% uptick in share in the key demo, from last week’s 3.88 share to prior season’s 3.32 share.

The “Jersey Shore” franchise also ushered in a Thursday win for the network with the premiere of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” which became the highest-rated season premiere since Jan. 2022. The series’ season 6 premiere, which brought in 507,000 viewers — up 39% as compared to last season’s total viewership of 365,000, and received a 0.55 rating, a 49% increase from last season’s average rating of 0.37. Hitting its best season premiere share since November 2020, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” won a 3.31 share in the demo for last week’s premiere, marking a 32% uptick from prior season’s 2.51 average share.