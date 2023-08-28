The Era of the Original Streaming Movie Is Over

Time is the measure of success or failure in the streaming world. Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone” earned 143 million hours in its first 10 days of Netflix availability. That fell short of Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2” and Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother,” which each notched 175 million-178 million hours in that same time period. All three movies, along with Zack Snyder’s upcoming two-part film “Rebel Moon,” represent a swiftly disappearing notion in the streaming world: The big-budget, English-language streaming movie is becoming a comparative rarity.

As one industry executive told TheWrap, “Peak streaming is over, Wall Street no longer loves it.”