The Era of the Original Streaming Movie Is Over

Available to WrapPRO members

A change in priorities in the direct-to-consumer marketplace has led to a smaller number of non-theatrical features

Decline in Direct-to-Streaming Movies
Images from Max's 'Father of the Bride,' Disney+'s 'Disenchanted,' Paramount+'s 'Honor Roll'

Time is the measure of success or failure in the streaming world. Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone” earned 143 million hours in its first 10 days of Netflix availability. That fell short of Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2” and Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother,” which each notched 175 million-178 million hours in that same time period. All three movies, along with Zack Snyder’s upcoming two-part film “Rebel Moon,” represent a swiftly disappearing notion in the streaming world: The big-budget, English-language streaming movie is becoming a comparative rarity.

As one industry executive told TheWrap, “Peak streaming is over, Wall Street no longer loves it.”

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…